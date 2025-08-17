What is EdgeSwap (EGS)

Developed by Edge Labs, EdgeSwap is an Ethereum-based layer 2 trading protocol that adopts the ZK Rollup technology. With the industry’s top-grade hardware acceleration solution and circuit optimization system, EdgeSwap provides the market with high-performance, cost-effective swapping and farming services. At the same time, it protects users’ assets and privacy through the highest level of security among layer 2 scaling solutions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

EdgeSwap (EGS) Resource Official Website

EdgeSwap Price Prediction (USD)

How much will EdgeSwap (EGS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your EdgeSwap (EGS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for EdgeSwap.

Check the EdgeSwap price prediction now!

EGS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

EdgeSwap (EGS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EdgeSwap (EGS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EGS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EdgeSwap (EGS) How much is EdgeSwap (EGS) worth today? The live EGS price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current EGS to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of EGS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of EdgeSwap? The market cap for EGS is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of EGS? The circulating supply of EGS is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EGS? EGS achieved an ATH price of 0.251272 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EGS? EGS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of EGS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EGS is -- USD . Will EGS go higher this year? EGS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EGS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

EdgeSwap (EGS) Important Industry Updates