Edgevana Staked SOL Logo

Edgevana Staked SOL Price (EDGESOL)

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Live Price Chart

$206
$206$206
-7.00%1D
USD

Price of Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Today

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) is currently trading at 205.99 USD with a market cap of $ 3.74M USD. EDGESOL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Edgevana Staked SOL Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-7.00%
Edgevana Staked SOL 24-hour price change
19.68K USD
Circulating supply

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Edgevana Staked SOL to USD was $ -15.5235880752569.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edgevana Staked SOL to USD was $ +28.2272422790.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edgevana Staked SOL to USD was $ +19.4230854860.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edgevana Staked SOL to USD was $ +28.54291916220582.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -15.5235880752569-7.00%
30 Days$ +28.2272422790+13.70%
60 Days$ +19.4230854860+9.43%
90 Days$ +28.54291916220582+16.09%

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Edgevana Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 205.56
$ 205.56$ 205.56

$ 223.07
$ 223.07$ 223.07

$ 324.07
$ 324.07$ 324.07

+0.03%

-7.00%

-5.97%

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.74M
$ 3.74M$ 3.74M

--
----

19.68K
19.68K 19.68K

What is Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL)

edgeSOL is a liquid staking token powered by the Edgevana Stake Pool, delegating to the top validators running on Edgevana, one of the leading infrastructure providers for Solana Validators

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Resource

Official Website

Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDGESOL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Edgevana Staked SOL (EDGESOL)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EDGESOL to Local Currencies

1 EDGESOL to VND
5,420,626.85
1 EDGESOL to AUD
A$319.2845
1 EDGESOL to GBP
154.4925
1 EDGESOL to EUR
179.2113
1 EDGESOL to USD
$205.99
1 EDGESOL to MYR
RM879.5773
1 EDGESOL to TRY
8,373.4935
1 EDGESOL to JPY
¥30,898.5
1 EDGESOL to ARS
ARS$282,564.7226
1 EDGESOL to RUB
16,600.7341
1 EDGESOL to INR
17,997.3463
1 EDGESOL to IDR
Rp3,376,884.7056
1 EDGESOL to KRW
289,310.8951
1 EDGESOL to PHP
12,000.9774
1 EDGESOL to EGP
￡E.10,004.9343
1 EDGESOL to BRL
R$1,153.544
1 EDGESOL to CAD
C$284.2662
1 EDGESOL to BDT
25,167.8582
1 EDGESOL to NGN
315,451.0261
1 EDGESOL to UAH
8,587.7231
1 EDGESOL to VES
Bs25,336.77
1 EDGESOL to CLP
$200,428.27
1 EDGESOL to PKR
Rs58,402.2848
1 EDGESOL to KZT
112,011.1823
1 EDGESOL to THB
฿6,756.472
1 EDGESOL to TWD
NT$6,169.4005
1 EDGESOL to AED
د.إ755.9833
1 EDGESOL to CHF
Fr166.8519
1 EDGESOL to HKD
HK$1,614.9616
1 EDGESOL to MAD
.د.م1,878.6288
1 EDGESOL to MXN
$3,884.9714
1 EDGESOL to PLN
768.3427
1 EDGESOL to RON
лв912.5357
1 EDGESOL to SEK
kr2,014.5822
1 EDGESOL to BGN
лв352.2429
1 EDGESOL to HUF
Ft72,024.4035
1 EDGESOL to CZK
4,426.7251
1 EDGESOL to KWD
د.ك63.03294
1 EDGESOL to ILS
700.366