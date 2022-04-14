Edu3Games (EGN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Edu3Games (EGN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Edu3Games (EGN) Information Edu3Games is a gamified learning platform built on Web3 principles that combines education and blockchain technology. It allows users to engage with educational modules, complete interactive tasks, and earn on-chain rewards through the native token EGN. The platform's mission is to enhance Web3 literacy and engagement through a Play-to-Learn-to-Earn system. Edu3Games integrates quiz-based gameplay, missions, and decentralized incentive models to create a sustainable learning ecosystem. It promotes not only education but also active participation in the crypto economy by rewarding users for their time and knowledge. The project targets Web3 communities, crypto enthusiasts, and new learners seeking interactive and rewarding educational experiences. Official Website: https://edu3games.com/ Buy EGN Now!

Edu3Games (EGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Edu3Games (EGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.57M $ 37.57M $ 37.57M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.57M $ 37.57M $ 37.57M All-Time High: $ 0.03899281 $ 0.03899281 $ 0.03899281 All-Time Low: $ 0.03664959 $ 0.03664959 $ 0.03664959 Current Price: $ 0.03757272 $ 0.03757272 $ 0.03757272 Learn more about Edu3Games (EGN) price

Edu3Games (EGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Edu3Games (EGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EGN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EGN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EGN's tokenomics, explore EGN token's live price!

EGN Price Prediction Want to know where EGN might be heading? Our EGN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EGN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!