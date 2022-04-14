Edu3Games (EGN) Tokenomics

Edu3Games (EGN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Edu3Games (EGN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Edu3Games (EGN) Information

Edu3Games is a gamified learning platform built on Web3 principles that combines education and blockchain technology. It allows users to engage with educational modules, complete interactive tasks, and earn on-chain rewards through the native token EGN. The platform's mission is to enhance Web3 literacy and engagement through a Play-to-Learn-to-Earn system. Edu3Games integrates quiz-based gameplay, missions, and decentralized incentive models to create a sustainable learning ecosystem. It promotes not only education but also active participation in the crypto economy by rewarding users for their time and knowledge. The project targets Web3 communities, crypto enthusiasts, and new learners seeking interactive and rewarding educational experiences.

Official Website:
https://edu3games.com/

Edu3Games (EGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Edu3Games (EGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
Total Supply:
Circulating Supply:
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
All-Time High:
All-Time Low:
Current Price:
Edu3Games (EGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Edu3Games (EGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of EGN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many EGN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.