EDUM (EDUM) Live Price Chart

$0.193574
$0.193574$0.193574
-1.20%1D
USD

Price of EDUM (EDUM) Today

EDUM (EDUM) is currently trading at 0.193574 USD with a market cap of $ 1.20M USD. EDUM to USD price is updated in real-time.

EDUM Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.27%
EDUM 24-hour price change
6.29M USD
Circulating supply

EDUM (EDUM) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of EDUM to USD was $ -0.0025068198518444.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EDUM to USD was $ -0.0123125065.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EDUM to USD was $ -0.0312753253.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EDUM to USD was $ -0.17793970395847877.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0025068198518444-1.27%
30 Days$ -0.0123125065-6.36%
60 Days$ -0.0312753253-16.15%
90 Days$ -0.17793970395847877-47.89%

EDUM (EDUM) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of EDUM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.193738
$ 0.193738$ 0.193738

$ 0.196104
$ 0.196104$ 0.196104

$ 1.19
$ 1.19$ 1.19

-0.33%

-1.27%

+0.64%

EDUM (EDUM) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.20M
$ 1.20M$ 1.20M

--
----

6.29M
6.29M 6.29M

What is EDUM (EDUM)

Among the X2E models, this is a S2E (Study To Earn) project that measures/certifies learners' activities and provides appropriate rewards.

EDUM (EDUM) Resource

EDUM (EDUM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EDUM (EDUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDUM token's extensive tokenomics now!

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EDUM to Local Currencies

1 EDUM to VND
5,093.89981
1 EDUM to AUD
A$0.3000397
1 EDUM to GBP
0.1451805
1 EDUM to EUR
0.16840938
1 EDUM to USD
$0.193574
1 EDUM to MYR
RM0.82656098
1 EDUM to TRY
7.8687831
1 EDUM to JPY
¥29.0361
1 EDUM to ARS
ARS$265.53319876
1 EDUM to RUB
15.60012866
1 EDUM to INR
16.91256038
1 EDUM to IDR
Rp3,173.34375456
1 EDUM to KRW
271.87274726
1 EDUM to PHP
11.27762124
1 EDUM to EGP
￡E.9.40188918
1 EDUM to BRL
R$1.08207866
1 EDUM to CAD
C$0.26713212
1 EDUM to BDT
23.65087132
1 EDUM to NGN
296.43728786
1 EDUM to UAH
8.07010006
1 EDUM to VES
Bs23.809602
1 EDUM to CLP
$188.347502
1 EDUM to PKR
Rs54.88210048
1 EDUM to KZT
105.25973398
1 EDUM to THB
฿6.3492272
1 EDUM to TWD
NT$5.7975413
1 EDUM to AED
د.إ0.71041658
1 EDUM to CHF
Fr0.15679494
1 EDUM to HKD
HK$1.51762016
1 EDUM to MAD
.د.م1.76539488
1 EDUM to MXN
$3.65080564
1 EDUM to PLN
0.72203102
1 EDUM to RON
лв0.85753282
1 EDUM to SEK
kr1.89315372
1 EDUM to BGN
лв0.33101154
1 EDUM to HUF
Ft67.6831491
1 EDUM to CZK
4.15990526
1 EDUM to KWD
د.ك0.059233644
1 EDUM to ILS
0.6581516