What is the project about? A meme project created by the $pooh team. https://www.coingecko.com/ko/%EC%BD%94%EC%9D%B8/pooh UNISWAP FAIR launched on August 31st
What makes your project unique? We have a POOH coin community of over 8,000 people. We have listing partnerships with several CEXs, including HUOBI GATEIO MEXC BITMART LBANK.
History of your project. UNISWAP FAIR launched on August 31st
What’s next for your project? We plan to list EEYOR on all CEXs where POOH is listed. POOH & EEYOR NFT LAUNCH
What can your token be used for? POOH Coin is used in Economic World. We create a very honest and safe meme project. The FIRST meme coin with a tax for the POOH universe. $EEYOR has a 5% tax used to fuel ecosystem growth. All of the $EEYOR supply was sent to the POOH DAO, giving 100% control to $POOH holders.
Eeyor (EEYOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Eeyor (EEYOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EEYOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EEYOR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
EEYOR Price Prediction
