Efforce (WOZX) Tokenomics
Efforce (WOZX) Information
Efforce (WOZX) is a platform which allows contributors to benefit from the energy savings generated by energy efficiency projects worldwide.
Smart contracts and blockchain is used to redistribute energy savings to individuals and companies without intermediaries based on energy consumption/savings data.
Founding team of Efforce consists of Jacopo Visetti, Jacopo Vanetti, Steve Wozniak, Ken Hardesty, Stefano Scozzese, and Andrea Castiglione.
If you would like to learn more about Efforce and how it works, the whitepaper can be found at https://efforce.io/WP_ENG_V1.pdf
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Efforce (WOZX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Efforce (WOZX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Efforce (WOZX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WOZX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WOZX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.