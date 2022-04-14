EFK Token (EFK) Tokenomics
EFK Token (EFK) Information
EFK platform is the bridge connecting ecology and blockchain. We aim to build an ecosystem that brings out the best of the real and virtual worlds. While supporting non-governmental organizations and their projects to protect our planet, we will also bring gamification through our gaming app, and you will be able to place your digital assets in green areas in different metaverses. You can buy unique green NFTs through our marketplace, share them with friends, breed them, and use them in metaverses. At the same time, you are supporting noble causes and making our natural world a better place.
One of our first NFT collections is unique kapok trees. You will be able to plant a 3D version of your tree in the metaverse while we will also plant real trees in nature. Future collections will also include animals, which we will again help outside of the metaverse.
Join our community and help us create one world that makes sense.
EFK Token (EFK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EFK Token (EFK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
EFK Token (EFK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EFK Token (EFK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EFK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EFK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
EFK Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.