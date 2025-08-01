What is Eggs Finance (EGGS)

Eggs Finance is a DeFi protocol built on the Sonic blockchain. It utilizes the EGGS token, which is secured by S tokens in the protocol, to facilitate loans with 99% LTV. Borrow S by using EGGS as collateral. Burning mechanisms ensure that the ratio of S per EGGS in the contract can only increase. This creates intrinsic value, or a price floor, for EGGS within the protocol and prevents loans from falling under collateral. EGGS can be redeemed for the underlying S on the dApp.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Eggs Finance (EGGS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Eggs Finance (EGGS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Eggs Finance (EGGS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EGGS token's extensive tokenomics now!