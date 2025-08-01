Eggs Finance Price (EGGS)
Eggs Finance (EGGS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 11.25M USD. EGGS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Eggs Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eggs Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eggs Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eggs Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Eggs Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.03%
-8.74%
-6.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Eggs Finance is a DeFi protocol built on the Sonic blockchain. It utilizes the EGGS token, which is secured by S tokens in the protocol, to facilitate loans with 99% LTV. Borrow S by using EGGS as collateral. Burning mechanisms ensure that the ratio of S per EGGS in the contract can only increase. This creates intrinsic value, or a price floor, for EGGS within the protocol and prevents loans from falling under collateral. EGGS can be redeemed for the underlying S on the dApp.
