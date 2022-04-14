Eggs Finance (EGGS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Eggs Finance (EGGS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Eggs Finance (EGGS) Information Eggs Finance is a DeFi protocol built on the Sonic blockchain. It utilizes the EGGS token, which is secured by S tokens in the protocol, to facilitate loans with 99% LTV. Borrow S by using EGGS as collateral. Burning mechanisms ensure that the ratio of S per EGGS in the contract can only increase. This creates intrinsic value, or a price floor, for EGGS within the protocol and prevents loans from falling under collateral. EGGS can be redeemed for the underlying S on the dApp. Official Website: https://eggs.finance Whitepaper: https://eggs-finance.gitbook.io/docs Buy EGGS Now!

Eggs Finance (EGGS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eggs Finance (EGGS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.38M $ 11.38M $ 11.38M Total Supply: $ 32.39B $ 32.39B $ 32.39B Circulating Supply: $ 32.39B $ 32.39B $ 32.39B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.38M $ 11.38M $ 11.38M All-Time High: $ 0.00113113 $ 0.00113113 $ 0.00113113 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00035217 $ 0.00035217 $ 0.00035217 Learn more about Eggs Finance (EGGS) price

Eggs Finance (EGGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Eggs Finance (EGGS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EGGS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EGGS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EGGS's tokenomics, explore EGGS token's live price!

