We guarantee performance beyond the current market standard for CLIs. Having Eigencode written completely in Rust grants it excellent performance optimization.
We uniquely differentiate ourselves by having not only multi-model support with the ability for users to insert multiple API keys from their favorite AI providers, but we also offer complete local model support so users can run local models for the tasks that are more data privacy sensitive and use Eigencode offline
|We also offer parallel coding with concurrency and threading where you can run multiple models in parallel with each other on various tasks if desired - we have more features as well you can read about on our website, Eigencode has been made with the goal of being the most powerful CLI tool in the world and we intend on upholding that promise
Eigencode is also completely free to use and can be installed and run straight away - our meme coin works as a unique product incentive that allows for us to dedicate resources to everything Eigencode should need in the future for ensuring our product remains ahead of the curve.
Understanding the tokenomics of EIGENCODE (CODE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CODE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CODE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.