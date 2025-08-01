Eigenpie Price (EGP)
Eigenpie (EGP) is currently trading at 0.655397 USD with a market cap of $ 2.42M USD. EGP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EGP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EGP price information.
During today, the price change of Eigenpie to USD was $ -0.0136065513089197.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eigenpie to USD was $ -0.1715013376.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eigenpie to USD was $ -0.2162824518.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eigenpie to USD was $ -0.3460845719797554.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0136065513089197
|-2.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1715013376
|-26.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2162824518
|-33.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3460845719797554
|-34.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Eigenpie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-2.03%
+11.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Eigenpie is a Liquid Restaking Platform that has created a Liquid Restaked version of various ETH LSTs. These can be used by Node Operators within the EigenLayer Ecosystem to validate new services.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Eigenpie (EGP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EGP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EGP to VND
₫17,246.772055
|1 EGP to AUD
A$1.01586535
|1 EGP to GBP
￡0.49154775
|1 EGP to EUR
€0.57019539
|1 EGP to USD
$0.655397
|1 EGP to MYR
RM2.79854519
|1 EGP to TRY
₺26.64188805
|1 EGP to JPY
¥98.30955
|1 EGP to ARS
ARS$899.03428078
|1 EGP to RUB
₽52.81844423
|1 EGP to INR
₹57.24892795
|1 EGP to IDR
Rp10,744.21139568
|1 EGP to KRW
₩920.49853253
|1 EGP to PHP
₱38.18342922
|1 EGP to EGP
￡E.31.83263229
|1 EGP to BRL
R$3.66366923
|1 EGP to CAD
C$0.90444786
|1 EGP to BDT
৳80.07640546
|1 EGP to NGN
₦1,003.66841183
|1 EGP to UAH
₴27.32350093
|1 EGP to VES
Bs80.613831
|1 EGP to CLP
$637.701281
|1 EGP to PKR
Rs185.81815744
|1 EGP to KZT
₸356.38522669
|1 EGP to THB
฿21.4970216
|1 EGP to TWD
NT$19.64880206
|1 EGP to AED
د.إ2.40530699
|1 EGP to CHF
Fr0.53087157
|1 EGP to HKD
HK$5.13831248
|1 EGP to MAD
.د.م5.97722064
|1 EGP to MXN
$12.36078742
|1 EGP to PLN
zł2.44463081
|1 EGP to RON
лв2.90340871
|1 EGP to SEK
kr6.40978266
|1 EGP to BGN
лв1.12072887
|1 EGP to HUF
Ft229.15956105
|1 EGP to CZK
Kč14.08448153
|1 EGP to KWD
د.ك0.200551482
|1 EGP to ILS
₪2.2283498