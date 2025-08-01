What is Einsteinium (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a new cryptocoin with the tagline "Cryptocurrency with Wormholes". The goal of Einsteinium is to help invest in the future and fund scientific researches. The Einsteinium Foundation is setup to help raise funds from the community to fund interesting scientific projects. Einsteinium claims no coins have been pre-mined since its inception. It is powered by the Kimoto Gravity Well to ensure fair difficulty adjustment to protect themself from heavy weight miners. In order to fund the Einsteinium Foundation, all mined blocks will make a compulsory 2.5% donation to the foundation fund. The community will then vote as to which scientific project should be funded. EMC2 coin has wallet for all major platform which includes Windows, Mac, and Android.

Einsteinium (EMC2) Resource Official Website

Einsteinium (EMC2) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Einsteinium (EMC2) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EMC2 token's extensive tokenomics now!