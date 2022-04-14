eIQT Token (EIQT) Information

IQ Global is a project with two main products: IQ Staking and IQ Prediction. IQ Global has achieved certain success with these products, as evidenced by its high trading volume, good liquidity, and listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap with the following links: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/iq-global/ https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/iqt-token

Currently, the IQ Global project aims to list the eIQT token for its new product. This is a significant step marking the success of the project.