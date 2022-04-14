El Dorito (DORITO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into El Dorito (DORITO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

El Dorito (DORITO) Information El Dorito (previously El Dorado) is a crosschain trading and portfolio management platform that offers a swapping interface, a multichain yield aggregator, and an on/offramp. The El Dorito Country Club token, $DORITO serves as both a marketing meme and a membership currency permitting feeless use of all features on our platform. This membership model is the first of its kind, "Crypto Country Club." Membership requires owning 0.01% supply of $DORITO, 'The World's First Gold Chip Asset' Official Website: https://eldorito.club/ Whitepaper: https://goldpaper.eldorito.club/ Buy DORITO Now!

El Dorito (DORITO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for El Dorito (DORITO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.35M $ 1.35M $ 1.35M Total Supply: $ 33.33M $ 33.33M $ 33.33M Circulating Supply: $ 33.33M $ 33.33M $ 33.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.35M $ 1.35M $ 1.35M All-Time High: $ 0.210234 $ 0.210234 $ 0.210234 All-Time Low: $ 0.01779741 $ 0.01779741 $ 0.01779741 Current Price: $ 0.04039104 $ 0.04039104 $ 0.04039104 Learn more about El Dorito (DORITO) price

El Dorito (DORITO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of El Dorito (DORITO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DORITO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DORITO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DORITO's tokenomics, explore DORITO token's live price!

