Elaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe.
The project begins with a Telegram mini-app puzzle game, where players must solve magic-infused puzzles to gather mana, unlock spells, and strengthen their abilities. This acts as an entry point into the Elaria ecosystem, setting the stage for the eventual development of a full-scale strategic card battle game.
By integrating blockchain technology and the ELR token, players gain real ownership of in-game assets and participate in a player-driven economy. Elaria aims to revolutionize digital gaming by offering a decentralized experience where strategy, skill, and ownership are at the forefront.
Understanding the tokenomics of Elaria (ELR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
