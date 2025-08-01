Elastic Finance Token Price (EEFI)
Elastic Finance Token (EEFI) is currently trading at 43.71 USD with a market cap of $ 2.54M USD. EEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Elastic Finance Token to USD was $ +1.12.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elastic Finance Token to USD was $ +6.6060889950.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elastic Finance Token to USD was $ +2.4435070170.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elastic Finance Token to USD was $ -9.29299535591199.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.12
|+2.63%
|30 Days
|$ +6.6060889950
|+15.11%
|60 Days
|$ +2.4435070170
|+5.59%
|90 Days
|$ -9.29299535591199
|-17.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Elastic Finance Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
+2.63%
+4.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Elastic Protocol is an ecosystem of unique yield strategies that help you earn yield, amplify, and stretch it across all market conditions. We take a different balanced approach to finding and creating yield opportunities in the ever changing crypto markets. Our strategies help users stay protected and hedged from volatility risks while having the ability to generate outsized returns in any market... The $EEFI token is key to all this.
Understanding the tokenomics of Elastic Finance Token (EEFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EEFI token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 EEFI to VND
₫1,150,228.65
|1 EEFI to AUD
A$67.7505
|1 EEFI to GBP
￡32.7825
|1 EEFI to EUR
€38.0277
|1 EEFI to USD
$43.71
|1 EEFI to MYR
RM186.6417
|1 EEFI to TRY
₺1,777.2486
|1 EEFI to JPY
¥6,556.5
|1 EEFI to ARS
ARS$59,958.7554
|1 EEFI to RUB
₽3,522.5889
|1 EEFI to INR
₹3,818.0685
|1 EEFI to IDR
Rp716,557.2624
|1 EEFI to KRW
₩61,390.2579
|1 EEFI to PHP
₱2,545.6704
|1 EEFI to EGP
￡E.2,122.9947
|1 EEFI to BRL
R$244.3389
|1 EEFI to CAD
C$60.3198
|1 EEFI to BDT
৳5,340.4878
|1 EEFI to NGN
₦66,937.0569
|1 EEFI to UAH
₴1,822.2699
|1 EEFI to VES
Bs5,376.33
|1 EEFI to CLP
$42,529.83
|1 EEFI to PKR
Rs12,392.6592
|1 EEFI to KZT
₸23,768.1867
|1 EEFI to THB
฿1,433.688
|1 EEFI to TWD
NT$1,310.4258
|1 EEFI to AED
د.إ160.4157
|1 EEFI to CHF
Fr35.4051
|1 EEFI to HKD
HK$342.6864
|1 EEFI to MAD
.د.م398.6352
|1 EEFI to MXN
$824.3706
|1 EEFI to PLN
zł163.0383
|1 EEFI to RON
лв193.6353
|1 EEFI to SEK
kr427.4838
|1 EEFI to BGN
лв74.7441
|1 EEFI to HUF
Ft15,283.2015
|1 EEFI to CZK
Kč939.3279
|1 EEFI to KWD
د.ك13.37526
|1 EEFI to ILS
₪148.614