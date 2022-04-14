Elawn Moosk (MOOSK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Elawn Moosk (MOOSK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Elawn Moosk (MOOSK) Information Moosk is the latest meme coin making waves on Solana. We are a community run project on a mission to Mars, paying tribute to the king of memes, Elon Musk. Join the movement. Official Website: https://www.elawnmoosk.com/ Buy MOOSK Now!

Elawn Moosk (MOOSK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elawn Moosk (MOOSK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 109.87K $ 109.87K $ 109.87K Total Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M Circulating Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 109.87K $ 109.87K $ 109.87K All-Time High: $ 0.00400402 $ 0.00400402 $ 0.00400402 All-Time Low: $ 0.00008919 $ 0.00008919 $ 0.00008919 Current Price: $ 0.00010981 $ 0.00010981 $ 0.00010981 Learn more about Elawn Moosk (MOOSK) price

Elawn Moosk (MOOSK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elawn Moosk (MOOSK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOOSK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOOSK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOOSK's tokenomics, explore MOOSK token's live price!

