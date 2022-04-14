Eldarune (ELDA) Tokenomics
Eldarune (ELDA) Information
What is the project about?
Eldarune is an AI-Powered medieval RPG based on a storyline with 4K graphics, PvP, and PVE modes. While playing Eldarune you will travel 21 islands, fight in the hundreds of dungeons, and defeat the strongest monsters in the Elymnias world with your clan or alone. Eldarune has four different game modes; every mode offers a different gameplay experience with various game mechanics. To be successful, for every game mode, players and clans need to develop different strategies in battle.
What makes your project unique?
Eldarune offers a unique and personalized gaming experience that is revolutionized by AI integration by adapting players' play styles and behavior and Eldarune creates a dynamic, ever-changing gaming world that keeps players engaged and entertained.
History of your project.
Eldarune Head of Game, Tarik has been developing the project since 2016. It started as a hobby project, releasing the game's story mode on Steam as early access in 2019.
With the current Eldarune team for over 2 years, blockchain integrations, the addition of new PvE mods and PvP mods have been added. It upped the game graphics to 4K and made it playable on PC and Mobile.
What’s next for your project?
IGO on May Cex listing on May Mainnet Game on PC Release in June. Testnet Game on Mobile in June Mainnet Game on Mobile in July
What can your token be used for?
$ELDA Token Utilities: Farming and Staking Token Burn Mechanics, 10% off every Character/Item Chest NFT Sale, 20% of Alec NFT Sales will be burned Players will be able to purchase NFTs with ELDA Token Players will Rent their NFTs to other players with ELDA Token Players will craft their gears to get better and different genre gears Players will be able to Purchase Arena Tickets to Attend Weekly, Monthly, and Season based Tournaments Players will be able to purchase in-game experiences and drop rate boosts with ELDA Token Players will be able to upgrade their NFTs with ELDA
Eldarune (ELDA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eldarune (ELDA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Eldarune (ELDA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Eldarune (ELDA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELDA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELDA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ELDA's tokenomics, explore ELDA token's live price!
ELDA Price Prediction
Want to know where ELDA might be heading? Our ELDA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.