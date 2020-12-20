Discover key insights into Electric Cash (ELCASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Electric Cash (ELCASH) Information

Electric Cash is a payment protocol designed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on reducing transaction fees. Fast and free transactions on a secure and decentralized network make ELCASH ideal for everyday payments.

Why Electric Cash?

Cash-like - A medium of exchange to facilitate everyday payments.

Improved transactions - Fast and free transactions secured by the Proof-of-Work consensus and the second layer of blockchain.

Community influence - Community-driven governance system on a decentralized network.

Electric Cash launched its mainnet on 20 December 2020 as a POW coin. Feel free to check all the updated data at https://explorer.electriccash.global/