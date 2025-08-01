Electric Dog Modish Price (EDM)
Electric Dog Modish (EDM) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 9.40K USD. EDM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EDM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDM price information.
During today, the price change of Electric Dog Modish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Electric Dog Modish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Electric Dog Modish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Electric Dog Modish to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Electric Dog Modish: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.12%
+4.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EDM is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency tailored for EDM enthusiasts, managed by the innovative EDM DAO. This dynamic community unites artists, DJs, producers, and fans globally. We craft immersive in-person experiences through spectacular EDM festivals and nurture a vibrant online community. As a token holder, you gain exclusive access to premier EDM events worldwide, with the ability to purchase tickets using EDM tokens and reserve VIP spots.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Electric Dog Modish (EDM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EDM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EDM to VND
₫--
|1 EDM to AUD
A$--
|1 EDM to GBP
￡--
|1 EDM to EUR
€--
|1 EDM to USD
$--
|1 EDM to MYR
RM--
|1 EDM to TRY
₺--
|1 EDM to JPY
¥--
|1 EDM to ARS
ARS$--
|1 EDM to RUB
₽--
|1 EDM to INR
₹--
|1 EDM to IDR
Rp--
|1 EDM to KRW
₩--
|1 EDM to PHP
₱--
|1 EDM to EGP
￡E.--
|1 EDM to BRL
R$--
|1 EDM to CAD
C$--
|1 EDM to BDT
৳--
|1 EDM to NGN
₦--
|1 EDM to UAH
₴--
|1 EDM to VES
Bs--
|1 EDM to CLP
$--
|1 EDM to PKR
Rs--
|1 EDM to KZT
₸--
|1 EDM to THB
฿--
|1 EDM to TWD
NT$--
|1 EDM to AED
د.إ--
|1 EDM to CHF
Fr--
|1 EDM to HKD
HK$--
|1 EDM to MAD
.د.م--
|1 EDM to MXN
$--
|1 EDM to PLN
zł--
|1 EDM to RON
лв--
|1 EDM to SEK
kr--
|1 EDM to BGN
лв--
|1 EDM to HUF
Ft--
|1 EDM to CZK
Kč--
|1 EDM to KWD
د.ك--
|1 EDM to ILS
₪--