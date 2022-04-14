Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Information EVZ(Electric Vehicle Zone/Zero carbon/Zed) is an Electric Vehicle Charge Sharing Infrastructure Platform that automatically connects chargers in idle time and electric vehicle users to provide mutual value and solve energy issues. Official Website: https://www.evzlife.com/ Buy EVZ Now!

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 8.42B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.93M All-Time High: $ 0.876912 All-Time Low: $ 0.0012487 Current Price: $ 0.00224936 Learn more about Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) price

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EVZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EVZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EVZ's tokenomics, explore EVZ token's live price!

EVZ Price Prediction Want to know where EVZ might be heading? Our EVZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EVZ token's Price Prediction now!

