Element Price (ELMT)
Element (ELMT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ELMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ELMT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ELMT price information.
During today, the price change of Element to USD was $ +0.00011418.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Element to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Element to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Element to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011418
|+22.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+68.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Element: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
+22.36%
+18.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ELMT - The ELMT Token is the ERC-20 of the bridged digital rewards from the Element Blockchain, which is using blockchain based technologies to fight destructive mining practices globally. Whereas some tokens are created from ICOs, or Initial Coin Offerings, the ELMT Token is minted on and by the Element Blockchain as a digital reward for node owners who own and host node licenses that power the blockchain. The ELMT Token is an ERC-20 Token that has been bridged over to the Ethereum Network from the Native Element Blockchain. The Element Blockchain is managed by the community of node owners and governed by the Element Distributed Governance Framework (DGF) Charter that was voted in and approved by node owners. Element United, the company, neither promotes the token nor handles its listing on exchanges and does not create liquidity. The company remains focused on building blockchain-based products and services. The company operates independently from the Blockchain, aiming to navigate the intricate regulatory landscape with complete transparency and compliance. Element United is a company working to fight destructive mining practices worldwide with the use of blockchain technologies. This is done in a variety of ways including partnering with mines to create alternate revenue, creating blockchain-based products such as NFTs and interactive gaming, mining certification programs that encourage environmental stewardship and tokenized carbon offset programs. Project Launch Date: 04/21/23 – First Bridge of Token Country of Origin: The majority of the dev team and headquarters is in the United States. Sales team/business developer in Jakarta, Indonesia. Node Owners globally including some mines in Tanzania. Media Coverage: https://coinstore-support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/24500483280409-Coinstore-Lists-ELMT-USDT-Trading-Pair https://www.pollutiononline.com/doc/element-united-pioneering-global-decarbonization-efforts-0001 https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Element (ELMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ELMT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ELMT to VND
₫--
|1 ELMT to AUD
A$--
|1 ELMT to GBP
￡--
|1 ELMT to EUR
€--
|1 ELMT to USD
$--
|1 ELMT to MYR
RM--
|1 ELMT to TRY
₺--
|1 ELMT to JPY
¥--
|1 ELMT to ARS
ARS$--
|1 ELMT to RUB
₽--
|1 ELMT to INR
₹--
|1 ELMT to IDR
Rp--
|1 ELMT to KRW
₩--
|1 ELMT to PHP
₱--
|1 ELMT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ELMT to BRL
R$--
|1 ELMT to CAD
C$--
|1 ELMT to BDT
৳--
|1 ELMT to NGN
₦--
|1 ELMT to UAH
₴--
|1 ELMT to VES
Bs--
|1 ELMT to CLP
$--
|1 ELMT to PKR
Rs--
|1 ELMT to KZT
₸--
|1 ELMT to THB
฿--
|1 ELMT to TWD
NT$--
|1 ELMT to AED
د.إ--
|1 ELMT to CHF
Fr--
|1 ELMT to HKD
HK$--
|1 ELMT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ELMT to MXN
$--
|1 ELMT to PLN
zł--
|1 ELMT to RON
лв--
|1 ELMT to SEK
kr--
|1 ELMT to BGN
лв--
|1 ELMT to HUF
Ft--
|1 ELMT to CZK
Kč--
|1 ELMT to KWD
د.ك--
|1 ELMT to ILS
₪--