What is Element 280 (ELMNT)

Element 280 (AKA E280) is an NFT collection and token aimed to be a one stop shop for Titanx users. Not sure which projects to participate in? Don't have time to read every single whitepaper? Press the easy button! By holding the ELMNT token or NFT, it is like owning a piece of every project in the ecosystem. Element 280 (ELMNT) is an erc20 token bonded with all of the Titanx ecosystem tokens through LP's. ELMNT/DRAGONX, ELMNT/HLX, ELMNT/HYPER, etc. By being bonded with all of the ecosystem, the market value of ELMT is a leverage play of all ecosystem tokens combined (including TITANX itself).

Element 280 (ELMNT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Element 280 (ELMNT) Tokenomics

