The live ElevateFi price today is 20.11 USD. Track real-time EFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EFI price trend easily at MEXC now.

ElevateFi Price (EFI)

$20.11
+0.50%1D
ElevateFi (EFI) Live Price Chart
ElevateFi (EFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 19.98
24H Low
$ 20.15
24H High

$ 19.98
$ 20.15
$ 20.18
$ 19.77
+0.42%

+0.54%

+0.01%

+0.01%

ElevateFi (EFI) real-time price is $20.11. Over the past 24 hours, EFI traded between a low of $ 19.98 and a high of $ 20.15, showing active market volatility. EFI's all-time high price is $ 20.18, while its all-time low price is $ 19.77.

In terms of short-term performance, EFI has changed by +0.42% over the past hour, +0.54% over 24 hours, and +0.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ElevateFi (EFI) Market Information

$ 554.56K
--
$ 554.56K
27.57K
27,574.86378791809
The current Market Cap of ElevateFi is $ 554.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EFI is 27.57K, with a total supply of 27574.86378791809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 554.56K.

ElevateFi (EFI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ElevateFi to USD was $ +0.10831.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ElevateFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ElevateFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ElevateFi to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.10831+0.54%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is ElevateFi (EFI)

ElevateFi is a decentralized infrastructure layer for sustainable wealth creation across DeFi and real-world-asset (RWA) markets. Built on Polygon blockchain smart contracts, it offers non-custodial staking vaults, validator delegation, and liquidity strategies behind a modular architecture exposing primitives for deposit, stake, auto-compound, and exit. Policy guards include multi-sig governance, circuit breakers, and slippage caps, with optional KYC-gated RWA pools.

The Elevate DAO drives proposals with quorum and timelock execution. Risk is managed via oracle-verified pricing, proof-of-reserves attestations, dynamic reward schedules tied to protocol health, and transparent on-chain analytics. Cross-chain messaging enables capital mobility without custody, while open APIs support integrators, market makers, and community strategy authors.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ElevateFi (EFI) Resource

Official Website

ElevateFi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ElevateFi (EFI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ElevateFi (EFI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ElevateFi.

Check the ElevateFi price prediction now!

EFI to Local Currencies

ElevateFi (EFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ElevateFi (EFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ElevateFi (EFI)

How much is ElevateFi (EFI) worth today?
The live EFI price in USD is 20.11 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EFI to USD price?
The current price of EFI to USD is $ 20.11. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ElevateFi?
The market cap for EFI is $ 554.56K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EFI?
The circulating supply of EFI is 27.57K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EFI?
EFI achieved an ATH price of 20.18 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EFI?
EFI saw an ATL price of 19.77 USD.
What is the trading volume of EFI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EFI is -- USD.
Will EFI go higher this year?
EFI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EFI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
