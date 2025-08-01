More About LLYX

Eli Lilly xStock Price (LLYX)

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Live Price Chart

$751.26
$751.26$751.26
+1.00%1D
Price of Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Today

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) is currently trading at 751.4 USD with a market cap of $ 83.73K USD. LLYX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Eli Lilly xStock Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
+0.64%
Eli Lilly xStock 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LLYX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LLYX price information.

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Eli Lilly xStock to USD was $ +4.8.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eli Lilly xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eli Lilly xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eli Lilly xStock to USD was $ 0.

Today$ +4.8+0.64%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Eli Lilly xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.07%

+0.64%

--

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Resource

Official Website

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LLYX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

