ELIXIR AI (ELXAI) Information Elixir AI is a Solana-based decentralized application (dApp) designed to convert 2D images or text prompts into high-quality 3D assets within minutes. It leverages AI models like DALL·E 3 and GPT-4, alongside advanced voxel-based generation techniques, to produce detailed and versatile 3D models. The platform offers various modules including "Image to 3D", "Text to 3D", "Asset Variants", and "3D Art Designs". Users can interact with the platform using the native utility token $ELXAI, which provides full access to platform features. Elixir AI is built for Web3 creators, developers, and designers seeking rapid, AI-driven 3D content generation. Official Website: https://elixir-ai.pro/

ELIXIR AI (ELXAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ELIXIR AI (ELXAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.04K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.04K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

ELIXIR AI (ELXAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ELIXIR AI (ELXAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELXAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELXAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

