Elixir deUSD Logo

Elixir deUSD Price (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Live Price Chart

$0.999312
$0.999312$0.999312
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Today

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is currently trading at 0.999305 USD with a market cap of $ 147.45M USD. DEUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Elixir deUSD Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.00%
Elixir deUSD 24-hour price change
147.57M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DEUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEUSD price information.

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Elixir deUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elixir deUSD to USD was $ -0.0001402024.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elixir deUSD to USD was $ -0.0008819865.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elixir deUSD to USD was $ -0.0003075061101708.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.00%
30 Days$ -0.0001402024-0.01%
60 Days$ -0.0008819865-0.08%
90 Days$ -0.0003075061101708-0.03%

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Elixir deUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.998953
$ 0.998953$ 0.998953

$ 0.999567
$ 0.999567$ 0.999567

$ 1.04
$ 1.04$ 1.04

+0.02%

+0.00%

-0.08%

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 147.45M
$ 147.45M$ 147.45M

--
----

147.57M
147.57M 147.57M

What is Elixir deUSD (DEUSD)

deUSD is a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar powered by Elixir. Through Elixir’s native integrations with RWA issuers, deUSD serves as the default currency for BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, Apollo, and others to enter DeFi. deUSD will also be used as the preferred collateral within Elixir's ecosystem, with most Elixir-powered exchanges natively accepting it as yield-bearing collateral.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elixir deUSD (DEUSD)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DEUSD to Local Currencies

1 DEUSD to VND
26,296.711075
1 DEUSD to AUD
A$1.54892275
1 DEUSD to GBP
0.74947875
1 DEUSD to EUR
0.86939535
1 DEUSD to USD
$0.999305
1 DEUSD to MYR
RM4.26703235
1 DEUSD to TRY
40.6317413
1 DEUSD to JPY
¥149.89575
1 DEUSD to ARS
ARS$1,370.7866407
1 DEUSD to RUB
81.03364245
1 DEUSD to INR
87.24931955
1 DEUSD to IDR
Rp16,382.0465592
1 DEUSD to KRW
1,399.5866108
1 DEUSD to PHP
58.2394954
1 DEUSD to EGP
￡E.48.5262508
1 DEUSD to BRL
R$5.596108
1 DEUSD to CAD
C$1.3790409
1 DEUSD to BDT
122.0950849
1 DEUSD to NGN
1,530.32568395
1 DEUSD to UAH
41.66102545
1 DEUSD to VES
Bs122.914515
1 DEUSD to CLP
$972.323765
1 DEUSD to PKR
Rs283.3229536
1 DEUSD to KZT
543.39207985
1 DEUSD to THB
฿32.777204
1 DEUSD to TWD
NT$29.9391778
1 DEUSD to AED
د.إ3.66744935
1 DEUSD to CHF
Fr0.80943705
1 DEUSD to HKD
HK$7.8345512
1 DEUSD to MAD
.د.م9.1136616
1 DEUSD to MXN
$18.8668784
1 DEUSD to PLN
3.7374007
1 DEUSD to RON
лв4.4369142
1 DEUSD to SEK
kr9.78319595
1 DEUSD to BGN
лв1.70881155
1 DEUSD to HUF
Ft349.8966527
1 DEUSD to CZK
21.5050436
1 DEUSD to KWD
د.ك0.30578733
1 DEUSD to ILS
3.38764395