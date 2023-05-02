Elmo (ELMO) Tokenomics
What is the project about? ELMOERC is all about providing a memecoin to the space that is deflationary through its burns. The max supply keeps decreasing which increases the strength of the liquidity pool (locked) and also increases the value per token.
What makes your project unique? We burn to 0000 wallet, which is quite unique in the memespace. This results in a direct decrease of max supply on etherscan, and any other tracking websites. On top of that we are developing our own utility which soon will be launched so that our holders have usecase; staking, NFT platform, DAO platform.
History of your project. ELMOERC was initially launched on the 2nd of May 2023 by a team of experienced memecoin developers.
What’s next for your project? First of all we would love the be listed on Coingecko, so we can share this to our community and they can use Coingecko for price tracking and more. Next as mentioned is our Staking platform, NFT minting platform and DAO platform. With DAO platform we mean a platform where all decisions will be made by the holders, and community, not team.
What can your token be used for? Trading, staking, voting and in the future much more.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELMO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELMO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
