RANDOM9 is a memecoin that represents Elon Musk's hoppy and gaming user tag. RANDOM9 is purely a memecoin with no utility projects.
RANDOM9 is the same gaming user tag that Elon Musk has been using for multiple years. This has been confirmed by him.
RANDOM9 started as a memecoin after Elon Musk kept streaming video games from RANDOM9 account.
The project goal is to spread the fun meme culture around the video game industry.
There are no utilities. This project is not associated in any way with Elon Musk.
Understanding the tokenomics of Elons Gamertag (RANDOM9) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RANDOM9 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RANDOM9 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.