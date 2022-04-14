ElonXCat (EXC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ElonXCat (EXC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ElonXCat (EXC) Information ELONXCAT is a Meme token built on a multi-chain network spanning BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Tron. ELONXCAT strives to unite the cryptocurrency meme community and be a pioneer in multi-chain utility. Our goal is to have our name shine on every DEX, every CEX, and everywhere else. Leveraging X`s superior bridging technology that graces the five most active blockchains excluding Bitcoin, $ELONXCAT becomes multi-chain seamlessly in just a few clicks, with virtually no gas fees to worry about. Official Website: https://elonxcat.com/ Whitepaper: https://elonxcat.com/ElonXCat_WhitePaper%202.0.pdf Buy EXC Now!

ElonXCat (EXC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ElonXCat (EXC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.02M $ 22.02M $ 22.02M Total Supply: $ 500.00T $ 500.00T $ 500.00T Circulating Supply: $ 100.14T $ 100.14T $ 100.14T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 109.93M $ 109.93M $ 109.93M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ElonXCat (EXC) price

ElonXCat (EXC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ElonXCat (EXC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EXC's tokenomics, explore EXC token's live price!

EXC Price Prediction Want to know where EXC might be heading? Our EXC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EXC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!