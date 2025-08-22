What is Elys (ELYS)

Elys Network brings the entire crypto market together through its revolutionary self-custody universal liquidity design, while rewarding users in USDC. Trade any crypto crypto on any chain, from any device, instantly. Elys transforms the fragmented Web3 landscape into a cohesive and efficient ecosystem, accessed from a single wallet. Elys Network's Proof-of-Stake Network brings a suite of Defi products and features fueled by Wallet and Chain Abstraction. It empowers both novice and pro users to easily manage their assets across different chains: swap, simple/liquid staking, liquidity provision (with or without leverage), perpetual trading, and more.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elys (ELYS) How much is Elys (ELYS) worth today? The live ELYS price in USD is 0.051055 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ELYS to USD price? $ 0.051055 . Check out The current price of ELYS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Elys? The market cap for ELYS is $ 2.64M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ELYS? The circulating supply of ELYS is 51.68M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ELYS? ELYS achieved an ATH price of 0.741375 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ELYS? ELYS saw an ATL price of 0.03989343 USD . What is the trading volume of ELYS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ELYS is -- USD . Will ELYS go higher this year? ELYS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments.

