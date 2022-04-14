Emotional Support Dog (MAGNUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Emotional Support Dog (MAGNUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Emotional Support Dog (MAGNUS) Information MAGNUS is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the concept of emotional support animals. Unlike many memecoins which often capitalize on humor or internet trends, MAGNUS aims to foster a sense of community and support among its holders. The token's theme centers around providing emotional support, mirroring the real-world role of emotional support dogs. MAGNUS emphasizes community effort, with its value and growth driven by community engagement rather than speculative trading alone. Official Website: https://magnusdogeth.com Buy MAGNUS Now!

Emotional Support Dog (MAGNUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 7.56K
Total Supply: $ 970.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 970.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.56K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Emotional Support Dog (MAGNUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Emotional Support Dog (MAGNUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAGNUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAGNUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAGNUS's tokenomics, explore MAGNUS token's live price!

