Emperor Coin ($IMPERIUM) Information
Emperor Coin ($IMPERIUM) has experienced strong initial traction through an active and growing community. Within the first weeks of launch, the project has attracted over 10,000 followers on X (Twitter) and more than 1,600 active community members across social platforms. The presale was hosted on PinkSale and successfully reached its hard cap, establishing a starting liquidity pool of approximately $30,000 on Raydium. Strategic partnerships are currently being developed with several market-making firms to sustain a daily trading volume target of $50,000+ and strengthen chart stability. The project has also initiated collaborations with select KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) to expand market reach and community engagement. Emperor Coin has released its first MVP: the $IMPERIUM token and NFT ecosystem, including the "50 Emperors" NFT collection, which grants holders governance and VIP access. The NFTs are already listed on Solsea. Upcoming milestones include listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, integration with TradingView charts, and the launch of exclusive holder events, starting with Dubai. The team’s focus is on creating strong brand presence, building liquidity depth, and driving adoption through community rewards, giveaways, and strategic marketing campaigns. Links for verification: 🌐 Website: https://emperorcoin.io 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/EmperorCoin
Emperor Coin ($IMPERIUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Emperor Coin ($IMPERIUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $IMPERIUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $IMPERIUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
