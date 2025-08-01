What is Empowa (EMP)

Empowa is the first RealFi (DeFi) property platform on Cardano that combines emerging technology, sustainable building and decentralised financial inclusion. Enabling the building of affordable and greener houses in Africa. Through decentralised end user finance. Creating prosperity through property Build a better future portfolio by supporting real on-the-ground financed housing projects with a solid base and an interesting beneficial return. Empowa aims to be a large and impactful property developer without actually developing properties. By providing decentralized financing, Empowa is the key to the potential of the under-served African mortgage market, unlocking affordable and greener homes for more Africans. It’s RealFi in action!

