End Federal Reserve (EFR) Tokenomics
End Federal Reserve (EFR) Information
It’s time to CTO the dollar,
The notoriously down trending currency of the U.S. has reached it’s generational top.
The dollar has infinite supply, constantly being printed and printed by those with no regard for what it does to the little guy.
Is this in whose hands you wish to leave your wealth??? No more.
It’s time to CTO the dollar IT’S TIME FOR THE MEME REVOLUTION.
THIS BULL CYCLE OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: TO FLIP THE DOLLAR. There are 2T USD in circulation. While the Fed holds 6.967 TRILLION US DOLLARS. All of it is worth nothing, and not in our hands or control.
$EFR is purely in the hands of the people. Held only by those worthy of this vision. Our first target will be to flip the amount of $ in FED holdings. AKA 6.969 trillion mcap…
End Federal Reserve (EFR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for End Federal Reserve (EFR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
End Federal Reserve (EFR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of End Federal Reserve (EFR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EFR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EFR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EFR's tokenomics, explore EFR token's live price!
EFR Price Prediction
Want to know where EFR might be heading? Our EFR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.