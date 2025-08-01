What is End Wokeness (WOKE)

End Wokeness is a community-driven cryptocurrency project that emphasizes social awareness. The community’s native token, $WOKE, is built on the Solana blockchain using the SPL standard. The project aims to establish a transparent ecosystem among token holders. The opinions and participation of the community play a key role in shaping the future of End Wokeness. The project features a memetic theme, using humor and critique to create social awareness. This theme enables the community to build a unique cultural movement through social media and digital platforms. The $WOKE token has a maximum supply of 985,999,998 and a total supply of 970,840,644.84 all of which are in circulation.

End Wokeness (WOKE) Resource Official Website

End Wokeness (WOKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of End Wokeness (WOKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WOKE token's extensive tokenomics now!