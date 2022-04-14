END (END) Tokenomics Discover key insights into END (END), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

END (END) Information $END is designed as a digital cryptographic fungible token designed for exclusive use within the Endless Clouds ecosystem. And will be treated as a premium currency across Treeverse, currently available on all major stores. Endless Clouds Foundation is already powering 3 digital collectible collections for the Treeverse ecosystem: Nftrees, Treeverse Plots and Timeless which have done $100M+ in secondary volume. Official Website: https://www.endlesscfdn.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1xUSOxhNkynNeJBBmxUdrpGrzs6knEqDsX2xsfACmUkk/edit?usp=sharing Buy END Now!

END (END) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for END (END), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.63M $ 1.63M $ 1.63M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 116.79M $ 116.79M $ 116.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.98M $ 6.98M $ 6.98M All-Time High: $ 0.087624 $ 0.087624 $ 0.087624 All-Time Low: $ 0.01360907 $ 0.01360907 $ 0.01360907 Current Price: $ 0.01396786 $ 0.01396786 $ 0.01396786 Learn more about END (END) price

END (END) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of END (END) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of END tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many END tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand END's tokenomics, explore END token's live price!

