What is Enegra (EGX)

Enegra enables commodity miners in emerging markets to compete globally, via world-class trading expertise, risk management, logistics, and governance. The success of their model makes Enegra one of the largest owners of physical commodity offtakes in the world. This offtake provides Enegra with an audited net asset value of over USD 33 billion. Enegra has tokenised 100% of the equity in Enegra Group Ltd, with equity represented by the ERC-3643 compliant EGX security token issued on the Polygon blockchain (ISIN: MYA159590209). Enegra Group Ltd shares are held by a licensed Trust Company as Nominee on behalf of EGX token-holders, and all rights and distributions are passed on to the token-holders, including distributions and voting. As EGX are securities, in order to hold EGX in a self-custody wallet, investors need to first pass KYC/AML checks, agree to the EGX Terms & Conditions, and have their wallet address qualified.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Enegra (EGX) Resource Official Website

Enegra (EGX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Enegra (EGX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EGX token's extensive tokenomics now!