ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Information ENERGY COIN is a community-driven meme token inspired by the concept of "monetary energy," as popularized by Michael Saylor. The project explores the idea that all value—financial or symbolic—is a form of energy stored and transferred through networks. ENERGY COIN exists on-chain as a decentralized digital asset without a roadmap, utility, or promise of return. It serves as a cultural experiment and memetic artifact within the crypto ecosystem. The token has no intrinsic value and is intended for entertainment and expressive purposes only.

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ENERGY COIN (ENERGY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 330.47K Total Supply: $ 999.86M Circulating Supply: $ 999.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 330.47K All-Time High: $ 0.00208531 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00033005

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ENERGY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ENERGY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

