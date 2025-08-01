ENKI Protocol Price (ENKI)
ENKI Protocol (ENKI) is currently trading at 1.24 USD with a market cap of $ 185.84K USD. ENKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ENKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENKI price information.
During today, the price change of ENKI Protocol to USD was $ -0.125638925885272.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ENKI Protocol to USD was $ -0.0126173720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ENKI Protocol to USD was $ -0.3664689800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ENKI Protocol to USD was $ -0.2836460024560743.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.125638925885272
|-9.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0126173720
|-1.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3664689800
|-29.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2836460024560743
|-18.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of ENKI Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-9.20%
-12.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ENKI Protocol is the leading liquid staking solution built on top of Metis decentralized sequencer, providing a simplified approach to get rewards from sequencer node.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of ENKI Protocol (ENKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ENKI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ENKI to VND
₫32,630.6
|1 ENKI to AUD
A$1.922
|1 ENKI to GBP
￡0.9424
|1 ENKI to EUR
€1.0788
|1 ENKI to USD
$1.24
|1 ENKI to MYR
RM5.2948
|1 ENKI to TRY
₺50.406
|1 ENKI to JPY
¥186
|1 ENKI to ARS
ARS$1,700.9576
|1 ENKI to RUB
₽99.4356
|1 ENKI to INR
₹108.5124
|1 ENKI to IDR
Rp20,327.8656
|1 ENKI to KRW
₩1,741.5676
|1 ENKI to PHP
₱72.2424
|1 ENKI to EGP
￡E.60.3012
|1 ENKI to BRL
R$6.9316
|1 ENKI to CAD
C$1.7112
|1 ENKI to BDT
৳151.5032
|1 ENKI to NGN
₦1,898.9236
|1 ENKI to UAH
₴51.6956
|1 ENKI to VES
Bs152.52
|1 ENKI to CLP
$1,206.52
|1 ENKI to PKR
Rs351.5648
|1 ENKI to KZT
₸674.2748
|1 ENKI to THB
฿40.7216
|1 ENKI to TWD
NT$37.1008
|1 ENKI to AED
د.إ4.5508
|1 ENKI to CHF
Fr1.0044
|1 ENKI to HKD
HK$9.7216
|1 ENKI to MAD
.د.م11.3088
|1 ENKI to MXN
$23.5104
|1 ENKI to PLN
zł4.65
|1 ENKI to RON
лв5.518
|1 ENKI to SEK
kr12.1768
|1 ENKI to BGN
лв2.1204
|1 ENKI to HUF
Ft434.7812
|1 ENKI to CZK
Kč26.7096
|1 ENKI to KWD
د.ك0.37944
|1 ENKI to ILS
₪4.2284