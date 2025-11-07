Entrave is a creator-driven prediction-market protocol built on BNB Chain. It lets anyone create, fund, and earn from their own on-chain markets, turning ideas, events, and opinions into tradable assets.

Entrave uses an AMM architecture (PancakeSwap v4 “Infinity”) to make markets fully decentralized, with liquidity secured through a Launchpad system that rewards both market creators and liquidity providers.

At its core, Entrave is about ownership and alignment, empowering creators to own the markets born from their influence, while traders and LPs earn from every trade.