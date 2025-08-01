EnviDa Price (EDAT)
EnviDa (EDAT) is currently trading at 0.04145676 USD with a market cap of $ 420.73K USD. EDAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of EnviDa to USD was $ +0.00207264.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EnviDa to USD was $ -0.0059929477.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EnviDa to USD was $ -0.0190159173.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EnviDa to USD was $ -0.02081671536454859.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00207264
|+5.26%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0059929477
|-14.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0190159173
|-45.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02081671536454859
|-33.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of EnviDa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.40%
+5.26%
+8.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The EnviDa project has set itself the task of creating a decentralized solution for the collection of sensitive, future-relevant environmental data. Based on our self-developed DriveMining technology, we are creating a blockchain-based ecosystem that provides a globally independent foundation for the collection, storage and utilization of mobile environmental data. The DriveMining system thereby works independently from the connected sensors and generates passive income for the respective user by mining cryptocurrencies. The basic idea behind this project is to equip transportation companies, such as cabs, Uber or delivery services with our DriveMiner system, which can currently be integrated into hybrid and electric vehicles and will permanently mine various cryptocurrencies.
