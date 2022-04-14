EQ9 (EQ9) Tokenomics
EQ9 is a next-generation financial platform transforming the foreign exchange (FX) landscape with its powerful and intuitive application. Designed to eliminate the high costs and inefficiencies of traditional FX services, EQ9 allows users to send, receive, and manage multiple currencies seamlessly, all while benefiting from real-time rates and transparent, low fees.
The EQ9 token is central to our platform’s future, transitioning into the native gas and validator token of our proprietary chain. This shift will drastically reduce transaction costs and enhance processing speeds, ensuring faster, cheaper, and more secure international transfers. Our platform is built to serve both retail and business clients, enabling effortless global transactions with unmatched efficiency and reliability.
With EQ9, users can trust that they have full control over their finances, enjoying a streamlined and secure experience tailored for the modern global economy.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EQ9 (EQ9), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of EQ9 (EQ9) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EQ9 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EQ9 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
