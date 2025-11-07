EQTY (EQTY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EQTY (EQTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 1.18M
Total Supply: $ 291.04M
Circulating Supply: $ 291.04M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.18M
All-Time High: $ 0.901021
All-Time Low: $ 0.00299392
Current Price: $ 0.00405818

EQTY (EQTY) Information EQTY emerged as the culmination of these efforts – the missing link designed to connect real-world legal ownership with blockchain liquidity. It’s our answer to the market's need for a platform that doesn’t just connect assets to DeFi, but connects them to reality. We’ve meticulously designed EQTY to provide anchored proofs, verifiable identities, privacy-respecting compliance, and a robust framework for fractionalization and governance. EQTY emerged as the culmination of these efforts – the missing link designed to connect real-world legal ownership with blockchain liquidity. It’s our answer to the market's need for a platform that doesn’t just connect assets to DeFi, but connects them to reality. We’ve meticulously designed EQTY to provide anchored proofs, verifiable identities, privacy-respecting compliance, and a robust framework for fractionalization and governance. Official Website: https://eqty.me/ Whitepaper: https://eqty.me/EQTY%20Litepaper.pdf

EQTY (EQTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EQTY (EQTY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EQTY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EQTY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EQTY's tokenomics, explore EQTY token's live price!

