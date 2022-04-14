Equalizer on Sonic (EQUAL) Tokenomics
Equalizer on Sonic (EQUAL) Information
Equalizer Exchange stands at the forefront of decentralized finance, operating as an advanced Automated Market Maker (AMM) specifically crafted to revolutionize the liquidity landscape on the Sonic blockchain.
As an advanced designed liquidity hub, it serves as a central point for tokens to not only contribute liquidity but also to leverage incentives for expansion. Equalizer employs a highly efficient liquidity model that underpins the fluid exchange of tokens, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for growth and accessibility.
Equalizer on Sonic (EQUAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Equalizer on Sonic (EQUAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Equalizer on Sonic (EQUAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Equalizer on Sonic (EQUAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EQUAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EQUAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
EQUAL Price Prediction
