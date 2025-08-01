What is Equation (EQU)

Equation is a decentralized perpetual contract built on Arbitrum. With its innovative BRMM model, Equation provides both traders and Liquidity Providers (LPs) with up to 200x leverage, enabling traders to establish larger and unrestricted positions while enhancing capital efficiency for LPs. As one of the DeFi protocols advocating for the resurgence of the 'Fair Launch', Equation stands as a testament to the power of community-driven innovation in shaping the future of decentralized finance. It prioritizes security and transparency, providing traders with a reliable and secure environment for perpetual trading participation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Equation (EQU) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Equation (EQU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Equation (EQU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EQU token's extensive tokenomics now!