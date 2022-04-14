EQUINOX AI (EQUINOX) Tokenomics
$ENOX What is Equinox AI? Equinox AI is a unified data intelligence ecosystem designed to bridge on-chain and off-chain analysis. It brings together transaction tracking, behavioural pattern recognition, and identity analytics. Powered by infrastructure built to operate across decentralised networks and public platforms.
From wallet movement and DeFi flows to Telegram activity and X profile behaviour, Equinox extracts context, detects anomalies, and connects signals that are often missed in isolation. It supports wallet-level insights, mixer and bridge tracing, user group analysis, and evolving social patterns. Equinox is built for researchers, analysts, and on-chain users who need more than fragmented tools. It's a modular stack that scales from surface-level scanning to deep behavioural intelligence, without compromising on accuracy or privacy.
EQUINOX AI (EQUINOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Key tokenomics and price data for EQUINOX AI (EQUINOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
EQUINOX AI (EQUINOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EQUINOX AI (EQUINOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EQUINOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EQUINOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
