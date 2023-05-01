EquityPay (EQPAY) Tokenomics
EquityPay (EQPAY) Information
EquityPay is creating a self-growing community of Entrepreneurs, composed of people with the highest ethics, to be governed under the principles of divine or natural laws wherein members would transact with each other under the self-regulated or community-made by-laws woven carefully with the concepts of honesty and integrity reflected with fair treatment to all.
EquityPay will be developing a platform for E-commerce similar to Amazon, wherein the members would be indulging in the sale and purchase of goods amongst themselves. Similarly, a platform like Fiverr for buying and selling services would be created followed by a platform for providing educational courses similar in line to Udemy. The websites so created could be accessed only by the community members. The payment method would prominently be EquityPay (EQPAY) coin that will be listed in the crypto exchanges and would be utilized for the private use of the members.
Aside from this, the community will run the referral reward program, i.e. Dragonfly Reward Program to be developed by Dragonfly App, Development LLC for which EquityPay has allotted them 7,000,000 pre-minted EQPAY coins.
In addition, several apps will be developed by Dragonfly App for the community members which will be available to the public for free to spread awareness of the brand. One of them would be ‘DragonFly wallet’, which would be a wallet for secured storage of EQPAY coins.
As an added advantage, EQPAY coins could be earned in the form of a referral reward by inviting others to use this Free Wallet. The referral reward program will run for 3 years for the growth of the community that can be easily tracked through analytics, leaderboards, and related reporting sections within the app. All rewards will be credited to the “Dragonfly Wallet” itself.
EQPAY coins were first mined in September 2021 and have been tested by miners from across the globe resulting in the fixation of several bugs. The coins could be mined and staked.
EquityPay (EQPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EquityPay (EQPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
EquityPay (EQPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EquityPay (EQPAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EQPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EQPAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EQPAY's tokenomics, explore EQPAY token's live price!
EQPAY Price Prediction
Want to know where EQPAY might be heading? Our EQPAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.