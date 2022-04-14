erebus (ERB) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into erebus (ERB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
erebus (ERB) Information

Erebus AI is an innovative AI agent designed to operate within the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing advanced analytical tools, predictive modeling, and data insights for digital assets.

AI-Generated Art and Media with RunwayML: RunwayML provides platforms for AI-driven creative tools, which include capabilities for generating images, videos, and other forms of digital art through machine learning models. This technology allows for the creation of unique pieces of art or media that can then be tokenized into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) on the blockchain, providing a digital certificate of ownership for digital art pieces

Official Website:
https://godsent.cx/erebus
Whitepaper:
https://godsent.cx/thetruth

erebus (ERB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for erebus (ERB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.52K
Total Supply:
$ 999.41M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.41M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.52K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
erebus (ERB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of erebus (ERB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ERB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ERB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ERB's tokenomics, explore ERB token's live price!

ERB Price Prediction

Want to know where ERB might be heading? Our ERB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

