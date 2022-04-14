erebus (ERB) Information

Erebus AI is an innovative AI agent designed to operate within the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing advanced analytical tools, predictive modeling, and data insights for digital assets.

AI-Generated Art and Media with RunwayML: RunwayML provides platforms for AI-driven creative tools, which include capabilities for generating images, videos, and other forms of digital art through machine learning models. This technology allows for the creation of unique pieces of art or media that can then be tokenized into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) on the blockchain, providing a digital certificate of ownership for digital art pieces