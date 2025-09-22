The live ErectusDAO price today is 0.255741 USD. Track real-time YUGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YUGE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ErectusDAO price today is 0.255741 USD. Track real-time YUGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YUGE price trend easily at MEXC now.

ErectusDAO Price (YUGE)

1 YUGE to USD Live Price:

-5.60%1D
mexc
USD
ErectusDAO (YUGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-22 11:41:49 (UTC+8)

ErectusDAO (YUGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+0.53%

-5.51%

--

--

ErectusDAO (YUGE) real-time price is $0.255741. Over the past 24 hours, YUGE traded between a low of $ 0.254111 and a high of $ 0.273003, showing active market volatility. YUGE's all-time high price is $ 0.281013, while its all-time low price is $ 0.254111.

In terms of short-term performance, YUGE has changed by +0.53% over the past hour, -5.51% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ErectusDAO (YUGE) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of ErectusDAO is $ 407.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YUGE is 1.60M, with a total supply of 1595241.433839235. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.97K.

ErectusDAO (YUGE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ErectusDAO to USD was $ -0.0149386065260754.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ErectusDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ErectusDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ErectusDAO to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0149386065260754-5.51%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is ErectusDAO (YUGE)

$YUGE is a governance token, serving solely for decision-making within the DAO. It does not represent an investment or an opportunity for economic gain. $YUGE holders should not expect any form of financial return from purchasing this token. Its purpose is exclusively to enable participation in governance decisions, without any implied promise of financial profit. $YUGE enables token holders to: Curate and fund high-impact male sexual health research. Incubate significant intellectual property in the field of regenerative urology, andrology and men's health. Determine the governance of such intellectual property Govern the ErectusDAO treasury. ErectusDAO is funding innovative research in the field of andrology and male sexual health with a focus on regenerative strategies and longevity. Current projects are coming soon. Researchers can apply by submitting an application on the Projects page.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ErectusDAO (YUGE) Resource

Official Website

ErectusDAO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ErectusDAO (YUGE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ErectusDAO (YUGE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ErectusDAO.

Check the ErectusDAO price prediction now!

YUGE to Local Currencies

ErectusDAO (YUGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ErectusDAO (YUGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YUGE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ErectusDAO (YUGE)

How much is ErectusDAO (YUGE) worth today?
The live YUGE price in USD is 0.255741 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YUGE to USD price?
The current price of YUGE to USD is $ 0.255741. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ErectusDAO?
The market cap for YUGE is $ 407.97K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YUGE?
The circulating supply of YUGE is 1.60M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YUGE?
YUGE achieved an ATH price of 0.281013 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YUGE?
YUGE saw an ATL price of 0.254111 USD.
What is the trading volume of YUGE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YUGE is -- USD.
Will YUGE go higher this year?
YUGE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YUGE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-22 11:41:49 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.